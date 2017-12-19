Search continues to Lawrence Co. shooter

The search continues in Lawrence County for a gunman accused of killing one person, torching two homes and fleeing.

Law enforcement from Lawrence and Lincoln counties and the Mississippi Highway Patrol converged on Frog Ridge Road south-west of Monticello.

56-year-old Anthony (Tony) Wilson, of Lawrence County, is considered to be armed and dangerous and police are actively searching for him.

The sheriff identifies the fatal shooting victim as Henry Peavey. His wife Catherine was also injured and taken to the hospital.

According to her brother, she was beaten severely in her face and had broken bones around her orbital socket and nasal passage. She had a severe lacerations or wound to the back of her head.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a recent land dispute.

RELATED: Search for accused gunman and arsonist underway

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.