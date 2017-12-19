Supreme Court makes appointments to Bar Complaint Tribunal

The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed five new members to the Bar Complaint Tribunal, and reappointed one member.

New appointees include Hinds County Court Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes of Jackson, attorney Brehm T. Bell of Bay St. Louis, Circuit Judge Anthony A. Mozingo of Purvis, Circuit Judge Smith Murphey V of Batesville and attorney William H. Davis Jr. of Corinth. Attorney Brandon I.

Dorsey of Jackson, who has served on the Tribunal for the past three years, was reappointed.

Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. issued an order making the appointments on Dec. 15.

Another recent appointee to the Bar Complaint Tribunal is attorney J. Cal Mayo Jr. of Oxford. Mayo was appointed September 28 to replace Susan M. Guerieri of Hernando, who resigned from the panel.

Complaint Tribunal members who will leave the bar disciplinary panel Dec. 31 after six years of service are Judge Jannie M. Lewis of Lexington, attorney Tim. C. Holleman of Gulfport, Chancellor George Ward of Natchez and attorney Victor Israel Fleitas of Tupelo. Chancellor Jacqueline Mask of Tupelo will leave the Tribunal Dec. 31 after having served for three years on the bar disciplinary panel.

Members of the Complaint Tribunal hear and decide disciplinary matters arising out of complaints against attorneys. Discipline may range from private reprimand to disbarment. Decisions from the Complaint Tribunal may be appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Actions by the Complaint Tribunal are final if not appealed.

The 27-member Complaint Tribunal is made up of nine judges and 18 lawyers selected by the nine members of the Supreme Court from three Supreme Court districts. The Complaint Tribunal sits in panels of three, with each panel comprised of two attorneys and one judge.

