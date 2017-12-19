Surveillance video captures two men breaking into a Jackson barbershop

Police are on the lookout for two men who they say broke into a barbershop in North Jackson and this was just the first of many break-ins that happened at the building this week.

In the surveillance video taken overnight from the Wonderlust Club, a F-150 truck can be seen pulling up to a building on Northview Drive around 3:00 a.m.

Two men exit the truck and attempt to cover their faces as they move security camera and shatter the nearby barbershop's door.

"It looks like they were sitting there making a game plan, cause they took a minute to get out," said The Barber's Lounge Owner, Timothy Love. "Next thing you know, it looks like they tried to bust her door down but they couldn't. Then they looked at the shop, pulled the cameras up and when I got here, there were three rocks on the ground."

This is the second break-in to happen at the building in the last week, so Love says he's looking into investing in more security cameras.

He is also hoping the Jackson Police Department will increase patrols.

"We just need some help," said Love. "We need to try to get these guys. Hopefully, JPD can help and just come through and stay on the lot overnight, just help us out cause we getting picked on real bad."

The building's property owner has listed a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is also urged to call Jackson Police.

