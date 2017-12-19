Squatters found living on state land

Every year thousands of properties fall into the state's hands for a number of reasons. One likely factor is that the property owners didn't pay their taxes.

But residents in one Jackson neighborhood are concerned that squatters are now making that land their own.

According to the Hinds County Land Roll, 5106 Gertrude Drive in south Jackson, and it's surrounding parcels, belong to the State of Mississippi.

The land was forfeited for back taxes according to the Secretary of States office, but it seems someone has taken over the property.

Squatters were found busy doing who knows what all over the property where there are multiple trailers and piles of junk.

No one should be here, according to the state.

"It is mine," said Jamie Brooks, who lives at the home on Gertrude Drive. "I bought it in 2010 and I thought my son's father paid the taxes, he thought I did. There was a misunderstanding. I'm trying to get that situated now. Pay back taxes on it."

Brooks says she was incarcerated and wasn't able to pay her tax bill, but she plans to pay it as soon as she can come up with the cash.

The state says they've had the property since 2015, which means taxes hadn't been paid since 2012.

"Up to two years, you can pay it back," said Brooks. "It's like $2,600 or $3000 something like that and I got to pay that to get my property back."

The Secretary of State's office says this is the first complaint they've had on the property.

They said they called the City of Jackson to have the squatters removed today. The residents are likely to get evicted soon from land where they were living rent-free.

