New Poll shows Senator Wicker ahead of Chris McDaniel in possible senate race matchup

In a new Mason-Dixon Poll, Senator Roger Wicker has the early advantage over Chris McDaniel, should McDaniel decide to run for the Senate seat. Forty-nine percent favor Wicker, while McDaniel draws 33%, with 18% undecided.

However, many feel Wicker will be defined as the "Washington establishment" candidate, which was the kiss of death in the recent GOP Senate primary in Alabama.

President Trump has a favorable job rating in Mississippi. Statewide, 51% say they approve while 43% disapprove.

Senator Thad Cochran’s job performance has the approval of 54% of Mississippi voters, while 32% disapprove. Senator Wicker has an approval rating of 47%, a disapproval rating of 33% and a significant 20% can’t rate it.

This poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy from December 13 through December 15, 2017. A total of 625 registered Mississippi Voters were interviewed statewide by telephone.

The margin for error is no more than plus or minus 4%. Complete Poll:

