Search for accused gunman and arsonist underway

The search continued into the night Tuesday in Lawrence County for a gunman accused of killing one person, torching two homes and fleeing. Law enforcement from Lawrence and Lincoln counties and the Mississippi Highway Patrol converged on Frog Ridge Road south-west of Monticello.

Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler said law officers were looking for the accused shooter Tony Wilson of Lawrence County. He is believed to be in his 50s.

The sheriff identifies the fatal shooting victim as Henry Peavey. His wife Catherine was also injured and taken to the hospital. We spoke with her brother about the shocking developments.

"From what I can understand from the nurses at the hospital and from the tests from what my nephew told me she was beaten severely around the face area, had broken bones around her orbital socket and her nasal passage and I think she had a severe laceration or wound to the back of her head," said John Paul Holmes, Catherine Peavey's brother. "So she was beaten up pretty good."

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a recent land dispute.

Deputies also responded to the area last week when The sheriff said Wilson reportedly cut a fence on Peavey's property.

Wilson has a previous record and has spent the last seven months in jail.

The sheriff said he is also under a grand jury indictment for aggravated assault on a law officer.

Authorities warn that he is armed and dangerous.

