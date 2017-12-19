One in custody in Ridgeland shooting

Ridgeland Police have one person in custody following a disturbance in an apartment complex parking lot that turned violent. Residents say they heard gunshots before the police arrived.

Police found shell casings when they arrived at Oakbrook Apartments at 6675 Old Canton Road. They located a man who has been shot about a quarter of a mile away, trying to drive himself to the hospital.

Chief John Neal tells us he was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect ran to an apartment but later surrendered to police.

