Jackson police searching for suspect accused of stabbing woman on Rose St.

Jackson are investigating a stabbing that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Rose Street near Robinson Street.

Police found a 37-year-old female suffering from several lacerations and a stab wounds at the scene. She was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

None of her injuries are life threatening.

It's not clear what the motive was. This investigation is ongoing.

