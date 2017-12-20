Several locals sign to kick off Early Signing Period

It's a new day in college football. Wednesday kicks off the first day of the first Early Signing Period. HS and JUCO standouts put pen to paper with four year schools.

Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss have signed several local standouts. More metro players are heading out of state to play D1 pigskin.

A list of local signees are below, we'll update this page throughout the day.

Mississippi State

Malik Heath (Callaway WR)

Stephen Guidry (Hinds WR)

Marcus Murphy (West Point RB)

Kwatrivious Johnson (Greenwood DL)

Ole Miss

James Williams (Callaway DL)

Cam White (Madison Central RB)

Scott Phillips (Jones County RB)

Matt Corral (California QB)

Southern Miss

Jemaurian Jones (Brookhaven DB)

Trace Clopton (Brookhaven OL)

DeMichael Harris (Hinds WR)

Ty'Ree Evans (EMCC LB)

Other D1

Reed Tyler (Brandon TE) - Arkansas State

Cameron Carroll (Northwest Rankin RB) - Tulane

Nik Hogan (Northwest Rankin DL) - Tulane

Jeffery Johnson (Brookhaven DL) - Tulane

Tay Berry (Madison Central DL) - Samford

Couldn’t miss this signing. Brandon’s Reed Tyler one of the top TEs in The Sip. Bernard Blackwell All-Star signs with Arkansas State #HowlYes pic.twitter.com/OQXqekvsOx — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 20, 2017

JUCO

Damien Lewis (Northwest OL) - LSU

Keith Brown Jr. (Northwest LB) - Memphis

Chris Stamps (Northwest DB) - Middle Tennessee

Kobe Gates (Co-Lin WR) - Jackson State

Derrick Ponder (Navarro QB) - Jackson State

Calvin Keys Jr. (East Mississippi WR) - Jackson State

Jauan Collins (East Mississippi DL) - Jackson State

Didravious Henry (Co-Lin DL) - Jackson State

Melvin Hollins (Jones County OL) - Jackson State

