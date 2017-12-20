Several locals sign to kick off Early Signing Period

It's a new day in college football. Wednesday kicks off the first day of the first Early Signing Period. HS and JUCO standouts put pen to paper with four year schools.
Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss have signed several local standouts. More metro players are heading out of state to play D1 pigskin.
A list of local signees are below, we'll update this page throughout the day.
Malik Heath (Callaway WR)
Stephen Guidry (Hinds WR)
Marcus Murphy (West Point RB)
Kwatrivious Johnson (Greenwood DL)
The No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi is coming to #StarkVegas! Welcome WR @malikheath2 to #StateTeam18!— #StateTeam18 ???? (@HailStateFB) December 20, 2017
?? https://t.co/iBcUFtIrVl#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/BIjFrKJjNo
James Williams (Callaway DL)
Cam White (Madison Central RB)
Scott Phillips (Jones County RB)
Matt Corral (California QB)
IM HOME?????? #HottyToddy ???? pic.twitter.com/mwCFkYKG1w— James Williams ?? (@_bigjames3) December 20, 2017
Jemaurian Jones (Brookhaven DB)
Trace Clopton (Brookhaven OL)
DeMichael Harris (Hinds WR)
Ty'Ree Evans (EMCC LB)
Welcome to the family, JJ Jones! #CodeBlack18 #NSD18 pic.twitter.com/IB36joAwDE— Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) December 20, 2017
Other D1
Reed Tyler (Brandon TE) - Arkansas State
Cameron Carroll (Northwest Rankin RB) - Tulane
Nik Hogan (Northwest Rankin DL) - Tulane
Jeffery Johnson (Brookhaven DL) - Tulane
Tay Berry (Madison Central DL) - Samford
Couldn’t miss this signing. Brandon’s Reed Tyler one of the top TEs in The Sip. Bernard Blackwell All-Star signs with Arkansas State #HowlYes pic.twitter.com/OQXqekvsOx— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 20, 2017
JUCO
Damien Lewis (Northwest OL) - LSU
Keith Brown Jr. (Northwest LB) - Memphis
Chris Stamps (Northwest DB) - Middle Tennessee
Kobe Gates (Co-Lin WR) - Jackson State
Derrick Ponder (Navarro QB) - Jackson State
Calvin Keys Jr. (East Mississippi WR) - Jackson State
Jauan Collins (East Mississippi DL) - Jackson State
Didravious Henry (Co-Lin DL) - Jackson State
Melvin Hollins (Jones County OL) - Jackson State
The first offensive lineman of the 2018 class! Welcome to the family, @Damienlewis72. #LSUNSD18https://t.co/HEwsxE1Uv7 pic.twitter.com/NCiZ05ACZC— Hold That Tiger (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2017
It's official?? #jackboy18?????? pic.twitter.com/P2wc6v0brr— Gates ™ (@Pres__Gates) December 20, 2017
