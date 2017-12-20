Suspect in Ridgeland hotel shooting arrested

The suspect wanted for shooting a woman at the Rodeway Inn on Monday has been arrested.

39-year-old Marion Louise Kelly was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of armed carjacking. No bond has been set.

She's being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

On Monday, a woman was shot at a hotel on Ridgewood Road in Ridgeland.

Just after noon, officers responded to the Rhodeway Inn after a 37-year-old woman was shot in the arm while in the laundry room. The victim was shot once in the left forearm and hit on the head with a firearm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from some sort of argument.

