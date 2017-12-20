Three arrested in Vicksburg on drug charges

Three people were arrested on drug charges in Vicksburg.

23-year-old Baylee Elizabeth Wallace was arrested at the police department on December 18, 20-year-old Austin Kyle McCormick was arrested at the police department on December 19 and 18-year-old Thomas Paul Jeffers was arrested at his home on Wednesday, December 20.

All three were charged with possession of controlled substance.

Their arrest came after an October 14, 2017 traffic stop where drugs were recovered and sent to the crime lab for testing.

After receiving positive results of the drugs tested, investigators obtain a warrant for their arrest.

They all received a 2,500 bond each by Judge Toni Terrett of the Vicksburg Municipal Court and will appear before the next grand jury.

