Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance plans to retire

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance says he plans to retire.

Vance is a 30-year veteran with the Jackson Police Department. He has held several leadership positions within the department including, Precinct Two Commander and Assistant Chief to three former chiefs.

He was made chief during Mayor Tony Yarber's administration.

Vance is a graduate of Lanier High School and Jackson State University.

