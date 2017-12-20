Gov. Phil Bryant appoints interim executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid

Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Drew L. Snyder interim executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid.

Snyder will replace Dr. David Dzielak, who is retiring.

“I appreciate Dr. Dzielak’s 30 years of service to the people of Mississippi, including six years leading the Division of Medicaid,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “Drew has a firm grasp on the issues that affect Medicaid and the beneficiaries it serves. His intellect and demeanor make him the perfect choice to guide the agency during this period of transition. I am happy he has accepted this appointment.”

A Eupora native, Snyder is the deputy chief of staff for Gov. Bryant. He also serves as his policy director and counsel. Prior to working with Gov. Bryant, Snyder worked as an assistant secretary of state for Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.

As interim executive director, Snyder will oversee the agency responsible for providing health coverage for eligible, low-income populations. Medicaid has almost 1,000 employees in its central office, 30 regional offices and 80 outstations.

“I am grateful for the trust Gov. Bryant has placed in me,” Snyder said. “My immediate focus will involve gathering input from stakeholders on ways to transparently and efficiently fulfill Medicaid’s stated mission of responsibly providing access to quality healthcare to vulnerable Mississippians.”

Snyder serves on the Mississippi Public Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees and chairs the Business Law Section of the Mississippi Bar. He was the non-legislative member of last year’s Legislative Tax Reform Working Group. He is a member of the Uniform Law Commission.

Before entering the public sector, Snyder practiced law at Hollingsworth LLP in Washington, D.C., specializing in complex and multi-district litigation, with a focus on pharmaceutical and medical device matters. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and a juris doctorate from University of Virginia School of Law.

