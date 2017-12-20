Lawrence County authorities investigating homicide after woman's body found

Lawrence County Coroner Sandra Lambert confirmed that there is an ongoing homicide investigation right now in the county after a woman's body was found at a home off Billy Davis Road in Silver Creek around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It is evident that she suffered gunshot wounds and lacerations.

Her name is not being released, pending notification of all kin.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

