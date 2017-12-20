The Thornhill family says they were awakened by a loud roar as a twister bore down on their property early Wednesday morning.

Tammy Thornhill's motherly instincts kicked in and she yelled for her two children to get down.

"Heard the sound, the roar is really what woke me up," said Thornhill. "It was all over as soon as it started."

The family came outside to see their yard a disaster, everything thrown about. Their trailer was moved about three feet, but the anchors held.

A trampoline twisted and thrown against the trees.

Their shed a total loss, but some of the items inside may be salvageable.

"Came out the door and all we saw was the insulation everywhere, the shed in the front, trampoline gone, picnic tables everything's gone out the front, it rotated everything around. Everything else can be replaced. It's material stuff as long as were OK that's all that matters," said Thornhill.

No injuries were reported in the storm.

The National Weather Service inspected the damage and determine the tornado was EF-0 in strength.

READ MORE: Possible tornado touched down in Walthall Co. Wednesday morning

The Thornhill family just glad everyone made it through the storm, unharmed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.