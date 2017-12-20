Raymond man arrested for auto burglaries

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies have identified and arrested a suspected car burglar caught on camera taking items from vehicles on Misty Lane in Terry.

22-year-old Andrew Dees of Raymond was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident.

Dees allegedly gained entry into several cars in the Midway, Parsons and Misty Lane area of Terry.

“Investigators have determined that Dee’s was not acting alone,” said Major Pete Luke. “Other arrests are coming.”

Dees is being held in the Raymond Detention Center on charges of Auto Burglary.

