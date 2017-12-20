Traffic Alert: 3-car accident causes delays on I-55

A pine tree fell across the northbound lanes of I-55 near the Gallman exit, causing a four-vehicle accident. Copiah County Chief Deputy Derrick Cubit says the accident occurred near mile marker 66.

At least 4 cars hit the tree. One man's vehicle hit the tree and went into an embankment.

No one was injured.

One lane is open and traffic is still flowing.

