Early Signing Period - Mississippi State

Wide receiver was the name of the Mississippi State recruiting game. Under Armour All-American Malik Heath honored his long commitment to the Bulldogs.

Additionally, Hinds Community College receiver Stephen Guidry ranked as the top JUCO wide receiver in the nation. He signed to be a Bulldog as well.

I just wanna thank god for the big achievement ???? Dreams do come true now it’s time to turn it into reality ?????? #HailStateTeam18 pic.twitter.com/29IjtcQ0uj — 6'4 (@killsgettem) December 20, 2017

Joe Moorhead's first recruiting class is in the top 20. MSU is ranked #16 by Rivals, #20 by ESPN, and #21 by 247 Sports.

