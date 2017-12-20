Early Signing Period - Mississippi State

Wide receiver was the name of the Mississippi State recruiting game. Under Armour All-American Malik Heath honored his long commitment to the Bulldogs.
hailstate18???? it was a hard decision not to decommit??????@DDashark pic.twitter.com/DFgPYt6L2U— Ugly??an?????? (@MalikHeath2) December 20, 2017
Additionally, Hinds Community College receiver Stephen Guidry ranked as the top JUCO wide receiver in the nation. He signed to be a Bulldog as well.
I just wanna thank god for the big achievement ???? Dreams do come true now it’s time to turn it into reality ?????? #HailStateTeam18 pic.twitter.com/29IjtcQ0uj— 6'4 (@killsgettem) December 20, 2017
Joe Moorhead's first recruiting class is in the top 20. MSU is ranked #16 by Rivals, #20 by ESPN, and #21 by 247 Sports.
