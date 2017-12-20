Early Signing Period - Mississippi State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Early Signing Period - Mississippi State

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Wide receiver was the name of the Mississippi State recruiting game. Under Armour All-American Malik Heath honored his long commitment to the Bulldogs.

Additionally, Hinds Community College receiver Stephen Guidry ranked as the top JUCO wide receiver in the nation. He signed to be a Bulldog as well. 

Joe Moorhead's first recruiting class is in the top 20. MSU is ranked #16 by Rivals, #20 by ESPN, and #21 by 247 Sports.

https://twitter.com/killsgettem/status/943543140606205952

More Early Signing Period coverage: http://www.msnewsnow.com/story/37110124/several-locals-sign-to-kick-off-early-signing-period

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly