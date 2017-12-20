Early Signing Period - Southern Miss

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Southern Miss getting several in-state signees today. Brookhaven offensive lineman Trace Clopton and defensive back Jemaurian Jones both signed to be Golden Eagles.
Special day at Brookhaven. Three Panthers going D1— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 20, 2017
- Trace Clopton (Southern Miss)
- Jemaurian Jones (Southern Miss)
- Jeffery Johnson (Tulane) pic.twitter.com/5JbIKsG7OI
Welcome to our ??.— Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) December 21, 2017
What a day! Proud to welcome the newest members of our family. ?? #CodeBlack18 pic.twitter.com/dOsfcr6bzt
More Early Signing Period coverage: http://www.msnewsnow.com/story/37110124/several-locals-sign-to-kick-off-early-signing-period
