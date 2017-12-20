Early Signing Period - Southern Miss - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Early Signing Period - Southern Miss

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
BROOKHAVEN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Southern Miss getting several in-state signees today. Brookhaven offensive lineman Trace Clopton and defensive back Jemaurian Jones both signed to be Golden Eagles.

