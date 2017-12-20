Early Signing Period - SWAC

Jackson State cleaned up in the JUCO ranks. Tony Hughes signed 10 players on Wednesday. One of them is Hinds wide receiver Ra'Meik Wallace.
He led the Eagles with 33 catches for 378 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.
JSU may have found their guy to run the Air Raid. Navaro Junior College (TX) QB Derrick Ponder signed with the Tigers.
Officially became apart of Jackson State University this morning! Great day to be a tiger???? #Theeilove pic.twitter.com/jIbIOkoel3— Derrick (@_DP3_) December 20, 2017
Alcorn State signed four players, including a high school early enrollee from Texas.
Jyron Russell is a dual threat quarterback that's 6 foot 3 and 200 pounds.
Congratulations Jyron Russell! ( @JyronRussell7 ) -— True Buzz Athletics (@truebuzzgroup) December 20, 2017
Alcorn State University @AlcornStateFB#FAMILY #BiggerThanFootball #WeBuzzn #TRUEBUZZMADE pic.twitter.com/h38RCgGWND
More Early Signing Period coverage: http://www.msnewsnow.com/story/37110124/several-locals-sign-to-kick-off-early-signing-period
