Early Signing Period - Ole Miss

Matt Luke got a pair of metro standouts to sign with Ole Miss. The biggest move involved a Callaway big man. James Williams flipped from MSU to the Rebels on Wednesday. The four-star defensive lineman shines in pigskin and on the hardwood.

Madison Central's Cam White got it done in the backfield and the secondary. He signed this afternoon as a Rebel safety.

