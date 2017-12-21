Tree falls across I-55 northbound in Copiah County

At least 4 cars crashed into a tree on I-55 Wednesday night. The tree toppled across the northbound lanes about a mile north of the Gallman exit. One man hit the tree and went into an embankment.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Copiah County Sheriff's Department were on scene.

A driver from Brookhaven tells us it was so foggy she could not see the tree.

"Of course it's like super, super dark. So all of a sudden I felt like I started to see like a huge tree across the entire highway," said Alisia Williams. "But I'm like maybe I'm seeing things because it was like super dark. It was kind of foggy so I was probably like five feet away and I realized that it really was a tree and I couldn't do anything from there so I was like I've got to go ahead and hit it."

we were told there are no injuries, but there were delays in the area for several hours while crews removed the tree and the wrecked vehicles.

