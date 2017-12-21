The search is on for a new police chief in Jackson.

Police Chief Lee Vance announced Wednesday, he is retiring after 30 years on the job. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the search for a new police chief will be fair and transparent, but he will not rush the process.

“We will work as diligently as possible to ensure that we locate that person;" said Mayor Lumumba. "However, we won't substitute making certain we get it right for expediency.”

While the process won't be easy, Mayor Lumumba and city leaders say it is important to find the best person for the job to make Jackson a safer place to live, work and play.

“We need someone who is experienced in law enforcement, knows the Jackson community and is ready to go to work and fight crime,” said city Councilman Ashby Foot.

“We will work to ensure that we identify an individual who has the character, who has the acumen and the passion to serve for the next police chief,” added the Mayor.

Mayor Lumumba pointed out the search will be fair, and the process will be transparent. He also plans to call on the current police force and the public for help as he moves forward with picking a new law enforcement leader.

“We will be speaking with our officers and talking to them on what they see is important in the police chief and what issues do they see, within the police department," said Mayor Lumumba. "Obviously, there will also be conversations with the community about that and we will be looking in people's resumes.”

Chief Vance will retire at the end of the month. An interim chief has not been appointed.

