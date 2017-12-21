Man shot in leg in south Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot in leg in south Jackson

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are investigating an incident where a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg.  It happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Primrose St.

The victim said the suspect was a black male. The Motive remains unknown.

The Victim’s injury appears to be non-life-threatening. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly