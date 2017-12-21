Winter Wonderland ice skating comes to Jackson

A good way to have some holiday family fun is ice skating and it's here in the Capital City for the holiday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba cut the ribbon for Jackson's new Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink. You don't have to sharpen your blades to skate here because there is no actual ice.

Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris, Jr., said you can skate here in any kind of weather, warm or cold, because the surface is actually synthetic.

"It's some type of polymer material," said Harris. "But what it does, they actually add slick surface to it and so it's just like skating on ice."

The rink is located in Smith-Wills Stadium at 1200 Lakeland Drive. Admission is $5 if you're 17 and under amd $10for those 18 and over.

It's open December 22 through January 4 and Harris says you should reserve your 2-hour session by calling 601-960-0819.

Ice Skating Operational Hours: December 22, 2017 – January 4, 2018:

Sundays:

Session I: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session II: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Mondays – Thursdays:

Session I: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Session II: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session III: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fridays - Saturdays

Session I: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Session II: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session III: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Session IV: 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

December 25

Session I: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Session II: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

