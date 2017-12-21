Hinds produces five D1 wide receivers in Early Signing Period

Hinds Community College could make the case for being Wide Receiver U. Four Eagles from this year's team are going Division 1. Stephen Guidry signed with Mississippi State, John Hightower is heading west to Boise State. Ra'Meik Wallace led the Eagles in receiving this season, he put pen to paper with Jackson State. Chris Blair is coming to The Reservation, he signed with Alcorn State.

DeMichael Harris was a track and pigskin star at St. Aloysius and Hinds. I asked him about that loaded Eagles depth chart and about signing with Southern Miss.

"Lining up beside Guidry every day, and then on the other side you had Ra'Meik Wallace and Chris Blair. It's just competition everywhere," Harris said. "It was just real competitive there, and competition brings the best out of everybody. We had the most talented receivers in Mississippi JUCO or nationally. Southern Miss is a school I always wanted to go too, I'm just happy the JUCO route paid off for me, and God saw it fit for me to get a Division 1 offer. I'm very excited. I feel I can be used as a deep threat, or underneath. I can't wait to get back on kickoff return game and punt return game."

