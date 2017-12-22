Investigators looking for leads in recent Madison auto burglaries

Investigators are looking for leads in recent auto burglaries in Madison Source: Crimestoppers

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating some recent auto burglary cases.

On December 19 at approximately 3:15 am, three unknown male suspects were captured on a home security camera going into unlocked vehicle in the Harvey Crossing Subdivision near Harvey Circle. Multiple items were taken from vehicles in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.