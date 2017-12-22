Two arrested in connection to staged death of Brandon man in Yazoo Co.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Brandon man.

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Yazoo County Sheriff’s investigators arrested John May and Larry Cooper, both of Jackson, in the death of 44-year-old Roger Scruggs of Brandon. Scruggs' body was found in a creek off Wildwood Road in Yazoo County on December 2.

It appeared he died in an ATV crash, but soon after investigators revealed they believed the scene was staged.

Investigators: Deadly Yazoo County ATV crash likely staged, victim murdered

May and Cooper have been charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact of murder in connection to the murder. They are being held in the Yazoo County Correctional Facility awaiting their initial court appearance, which is scheduled December 27.

The investigation is continuing.

