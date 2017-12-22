Mississippi State faces Southern Miss Saturday in Jackson

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

In the final game before the Christmas break, Mississippi State travels to Jackson on Saturday to face in-state rival Southern Miss at Mississippi Coliseum.



The second-annual Capital City Showdown is set for a 6 p.m. CT tip, with Neil Price and Richard Williams handling the call on the MSU radio network.



This is the 25th game the Bulldogs will play at the arena.



LAST TIME OUT

Mississippi State used a strong second half and another solid defensive effort to run past Little Rock, 64-48. Quinndary Weatherspoon paced MSU with his 21 points, while Abdul Ado hauled in a career-high 13 rebounds.



The Golden Eagles dropped a 98-45 decision at Florida State to snap a four-game winning streak. Eddie Davis, Cortez Edwards and Anfernee Hampton each had 8 points.



RECORDS

Mississippi State, 10-1; Southern, 7-5.



THE SERIES

MSU leads, 15-4.



KEY LINKS

Live Stats: http://hailst.at/2kAzqib



COACHES

Ben Howland enters his third year at MSU and 22nd overall. As head coach in four different stops, he is 441-240 with a 40-34 mark with the Bulldogs.



Doc Sadler is in his fourth year with Southern Miss and is 27-68. In 12 seasons overall, he’s 176-175.



QUOTABLE

“It means a lot to me, just to get into that category with all of the guys that did it before me. And

I just credit my teammates, from my freshman year to now, for putting me in the opportunities to

score the basketball.” — MSU Quinndary Weatherspoon on scoring 1,000-career points