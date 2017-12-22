Man dead after illegally tapping into Vicksburg power line causing large fire

A man died after illegally tapping into power lines in Vicksburg, causing a large grass fire.

According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Dancyzk, firefighters responded to a grass fire call at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

While putting out the fire, firefighters found the body of a 52-year-old man.

After further investigation, the fire department discovered that the man was illegally tying into one of the power lines to send electricity to his home.

He was tying into a high voltage line in order to get free electricity to his home. He had wires on the ground and was climbing up a pole them when he was electrocuted. This caused the lines on the ground to catch fire.

Fire fighters say it was a "large scale fire" but right now, it is unclear exactly how many acres burned or how much damage was sustained.

