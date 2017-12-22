UPDATE: Death of 16-year-old now considered a homicide; Suspect in custody

Jackson Police Department has now given more information regarding the investigation of a teen on Friday evening.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes of JPD says that the death is now being ruled as a homicide.

Investigators have 19-year-old Equinious Lavall in custody and has now been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Cameron Kelly.

Kelly was shot in the head at a home in the 700 block of Lindsey Drive shortly after 5:30 P.M. on Friday.

This is the 60th homicide of the year.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.