Fifth grade students help Morton family

They are fifth graders in Morton but they have wisdom and heart beyond their years. They help a family this Christmas and the way they did it brought the woman benefiting from their generosity to tears.

Darlene Moore is walking into Betty Mae Jack Middle School in Morton thinking she would be speaking to students about her work as a Certified Nurse Assistant. One teacher begins to explain the real reason they wanted her at the school.

"All over the school teachers, students, community. This is your day."

The fifth graders and many others in the community worked to help the Moore family. Mrs. Moore 's husband became ill and passed away over the summer. Not long after that she took custody of her grandchildren who faced the possibility of being placed in separate foster homes. She would not allow that.

"So we have something for you that we would like to give you and again this is from our whole school and apart of the community of Morton."

The students sacrificed their snack money and teachers say they donated from their hearts. In addition to food, including a ham and snacks for her grandchildren, they raised money.

"I want you to know this is $700.00 that was taken up for you and you can use it however you need to use it."

Moore could not hold back her emotions. She said, "I'm overwhelmed and I'm sorry I'm crying but I'm overwhelmed."

Teachers say the children learned so many life lessons including the importance of giving and reaching out to others to show the true meaning of Christmas.

