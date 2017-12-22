Suspect found after homemade device found

Jackson police are investigating after they were called to investigate a suspicious package on Raymond Road.

According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, the package was found at 2100 Raymond Road.

A homemade explosive was found inside the package. No injuries were reported.

A suspect has been identified as white male who ran on foot before officer's arrived. If you know the suspect or have any information about this device, contact Jackson Police.

