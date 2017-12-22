Bulldogs visit Civil Rights Museum

Mississippi State and Southern Miss tip-off tomorrow night at the Mississippi Coliseum. The Bulldogs visited the Civil Rights Museum while in town over the weekend.

"I'm really looking forward to learning about the history of the Civil Rights movement here in Mississippi," MSU head coach Ben Howland said. "Just learned today that one of the rooms is dedicated to Game of Change that Mississippi State was involved in back in 1963, so that'll be special to witness that."

