Intoxicated pizza delivery man charged with house burglary

An intoxicated pizza delivery man was arrested and charged with house burglary.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the man after he entered a home on Hwy 467.

Officers were called to a home on Hwy 467 near Raymond, just before 8:00 pm Friday night.

They found an intoxicated pizza delivery man, who had allegedly entered an occupied home.

The homeowner originally called 911 to report a prowler around their home. When deputies arrived, the delivery man was inside the home.

Officers who responded said the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The vehicle he was driving was reported driving erratic in the Raymond area earlier in the evening.

Major Pete Luke said, “This could have had a much different ending had deputies not arrived as quickly as they did. Entering someone’s home putting them in fear for their life could have been fatal for the intruder” Luke said.

23-year-old Joshua Tomlinson of Clinton was taken into custody and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and could face home invasion charges.

He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

