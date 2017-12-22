Family of 13 surprised with U-Haul full of Christmas gifts

A family with 12 kids was blessed with a multitude of Christmas gifts.

Marcus Dupree, a football legend who is now a community liaison with Families First for Mississippi dropped off a U-Haul of gifts to a woman and her 12 kids.

Natwayna Perry was surprised with bunk beds, furniture, and gifts.

Dupress said, "Well, I kind of feel like Santa Claus, a little bit, being able to help people. I didn’t come from a rich family, but we always had a good Christmas. And this is providing a good Christmas for this family."

All this made possible by the store, Dash’n Divas and Dudes, a running group with an eye toward community service.

They heard of this family, and sprang into action, delivering everything, including the furniture donated by Miskelly Furniture.

Betty Lockwood, with Dash'n Divas and Dudes said, "Everything was needed, so it wasn’t hard. So you just go and you just do. This is just truly a blessing to us."

