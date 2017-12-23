Teen organization serving pizza at Stewpot

A local teen is doing his part to make sure some of Jackson's most vulnerable people aren't forgotten.

Pizza was being served at Stewpot on Friday, all made possible by volunteers of "We Deserve It."

18-year-old Isaiah Dotson is the founder of the organization. For several years the group has partnered with local Pizza Hut restaurants to deliver hot pizza and plenty of Christmas cheer to those in need.

Dotson says he started the organization to promote unity and inclusiveness throughout the community.

