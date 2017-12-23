UPDATE: Victim killed in head on collision identified

Hinds County Sheriffs Deputies along with Raymond Fire Department were on the scene of a major car crash involving two vehicles Saturday morning.

Investigators said two pickup trucks collided head on in a curve off the 4000 block of Seven Springs Road just west of Midway Road near Raymond.

Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart idenetified the body of 55-year-old Percy Seaton.

Seaton was killed on impact when his white Mazda pickup collided a Toyota Takoma.

The second driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries."

"This is a situation that no family wants to go through during the Christmas holiday," says Major Pete Luke of the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

Accident reconstructionist are still completing their investigation.

