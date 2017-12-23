UPDATE: Victim killed in head on collision identified

A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
When Emanuel Zayas was 11, a bump on his nose began to grow and is now nearly the size of a basketball and weighs 10 pounds. Untreated, it would kill himMore >>
When Emanuel Zayas was 11, a bump on his nose began to grow and is now nearly the size of a basketball and weighs 10 pounds. Untreated, it would kill himMore >>