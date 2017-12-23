16-year-old killed, 17-year-old sister injured in Pelahatchie wreck

A 16-year-old girl is dead and her 17-year-old sister is in critical condition after a early morning crash in Pelahatchie.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a one vehicle crash in the 700 block of Lake Road near Pelahatchie in Rankin County.

Pelahatchie Police and Rankin County Deputies along with Pelahatchie Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Once on scene, responders found that a 2003 Ford Explorer appeared to have been traveling west on Lake Road when it ran off the road, flipped on its side and hit a tree, causing heavy damage to the roof of the SUV.

Both teens were trapped inside the SUV.

Due to the severity of the entrapment and the life threatening injuries to the two teens, an Air Care Helicopter, a Brandon Fire Department Rescue Team and a private tow truck were requested to respond the accident scene with specialized rescue equipment.

After a very lengthy and extremely difficult extraction, the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were removed from the SUV.

The 17-year-old teen was transported to UMMC Hospital by Air Care where she is in critical but stable condition.

Despite heroic efforts by medics, the 16-year-old passenger died from her injuries at the scene.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the 16-year-old as Leah Cunningham.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and is currently being investigated by a Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist.

