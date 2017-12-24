UPDATE: Columbus police have canceled Silver Alert - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

COLUMBUS, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Columbus Police Department has announced via Twitter that the Silver Alert of Elix Latham has been canceled. 

Law enforcement said he was found two miles away from his home and is safe.

