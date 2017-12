Jackson Police Department are on the scene of a single car accident on Interstate 55 South near the High Street exit.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes have confirmed that the vehicle had three women were inside, a 23-year-old died from injuries, and 2 others are injured and transported to the hospital.

We have a crew on the scene now and will provide more information when available.

