Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the body of the woman killed in a car crash earlier Sunday afternoon.

22-year-old Osiris Pittman of Jackson was in a single car accident on Interstate 55 South near the High Street exit.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes of the Jackson Police Department, said officers reported that the car traveled down the embankment and collided with an obstruction on the side of the road.

Two more women were also in the vehicle at the time. Both were transported to an area hospital and they are in stable condition.

