It seems some runners were feeling the Christmas spirit Sunday!

Our crews spotted some festive joggers on Old Fannin Road in Flowood, so we stopped to chat with them!

This group is called the "Pothole Runners" and they've been doing their Christmas Eve costume run for four years now.

"Every year, we come out in our costumes, we run down the road and say hi to the families and the kids, and we have just a blast," explained Donavon Lewis, one of the Pothole Runners who dressed up for Christmas Eve.

Sunday they ran about four miles, and finished their exercise off with some well-deserved dessert!

"Afterwards we have a famous cheesecake," laughed Lewis.

They told me the costumes can get pretty brutal to run in when it's warm out, but they say it's worth it.

"The craziest, funniest thing, I think, is that everyone honks the sound of 'Jingle Bells' as they're waving!" added Lewis.

If you'd like check out the Pothole Runners - maybe even become one yourself - they post a route Monday through Friday you can join in on.

"If you don't want to run alone, or if you're new to the area, that's where you can go - I tell people - to meet your new best friends," explained Lezlie Smith, another Pothole Runner, who dressed in a festive Christmas skirt for her run Sunday.

They also have a special run coming up for New Years.

"All paces are welcome," said Smith.

You can find the Pothole Runners HERE

