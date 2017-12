The Hinds County Sheriff's Department was out spreading holiday cheer this Christmas Eve!

The department set up a road block off of Queen Mary Lane in Jackson Sunday, and as each car stopped by, they were greeted with a gift for children in the cars and were told information about human trafficking,

"Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States. It is quickly surpassing the drug game because they can sell these young girls over and over again," says Sgt. Kenny Bryant.

The Deputies were working with Toys for Tots on this event.

