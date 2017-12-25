Distillery looks to state as county denies liquor request

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A planned gin distillery will have to get approval from the Mississippi Department of Revenue to operate after a local government rejected it.

The Oxford Eagle reports that the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors declined to recommend resort status for the project, which would have allowed for it to serve alcohol in an area where sales are otherwise banned.

Owners Rob Forster and Tom Alexander say they plan to serve quarter-ounce samples of gin to guests taking tours.

Supervisors have declined to support a number of resort status applications since 2008. However, the state Department of Revenue may choose to ignore supervisors' decision if a business gathers 100 signatures from neighbors and submits a petition. The state has granted at least four resort status overrides in Lafayette County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.