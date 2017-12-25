Man shot at Utica bar dies from injuries

A man is dead following a Utica bar fight early Christmas morning. The shooting occurred at "Evelyn's Place" located at 3034 Flint Young Road near Utica just after midnight.

Investigators say Marvin Ross, owner of the club, turned off the music and ask some patrons to "pull up their pants and stop fighting."

Allegedly, 33-year-old Alonzo Brown, one of the men causing the problem, became angry and pulled a gun and fired shots at the owner. Ross got his weapon and shot the man twice.

Brown was driven to a local hospital where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators will work with the Hinds County District Attorney's Office to present the case to a Grand Jury.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.