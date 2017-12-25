One dead, two in custody following a Kosciusko shooting

Kosciusko Police received a shooting call Sunday evening around 4 p.m. at the Cannonade Apartments.When they arrived they found a man dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Marshall Washington from Sallis, Mississippi. he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eighteen-year-old Trayvone Ickom has been arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Early Monday 23-year-old John Partee, AKA Remey turned himself in at the Kosciusko Police Department. He is also at the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 bond. He is also charged with murder.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.