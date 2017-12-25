Pafford EMS takes patients home for the holidays

Pafford EMS is making sure to spread holiday cheer to as many patients as possible this Christmas. 3 On Your Side and FOX 40 went to a nursing home with a few paramedics Monday to be there while they took a patient home for the holidays!

"In Madison County, Rankin County, Yazoo County, (we)reached out to the nursing homes and asked them to kind of give us a list of some folks who they felt would benefit from going home for the day," said Chris Marble, Pafford EMS's Operations Manager for Madison County.

Pafford picked Peter Dashbauch up from Highland Nursing Home in Ridgeland Christmas morning, drove him to his family's house, then took him back later in the day - all free of charge.

"You all are really making me happy," said Dashbauch.

"That's what we're here for my friend. We're glad to do it!" replied Marble.

Pafford tries to provide this service for at least a few patients each year.

"It's a family-owned business. Families come first here, and we look forward to the opportunities to be able to do little things to help out and try to make a difference in these communities that we're serving," explained Marble.

For the paramedics who do have to work over the holiday, this isn't a bad way to spend Christmas.

"Just seeing the faces of the family members, seeing them smile when their loved one is able to come home, even for just a day, it really does make you feel good," said Marble. "That makes it worth it."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

