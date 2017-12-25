Stewpot feeds the needy

Dozens of needy families come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday with one another at Stewpot. Warm lunches were accompanied by fresh clothes, socks, and gloves to help keep warm on this chilly Christmas day.

All of this was made possible with the help of donations and volunteers from Gatlinburg.

Stewpot organizers say seeing all the generosity spread over the season has been a blessing,

and it's something they hope more will continue.

"It just warms my heart and lets me know God is still in the blessing business of blessing others even when you know people feel like there's no hope," said Tara Lindsey, Stewpot Director of Volunteer Services. "You know, God always sends someone along the way like he sent these people from MILES away just to stop in."

Stewpot says they served about a hundred people at the center Monday and passed out 65 meals on wheels.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.