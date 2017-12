A 2017 National Retailers Surveys shows two-thirds of gift receivers will return at least one of their presents. It's not to say you are not thankful or appreciative, maybe you just don't like the color or it's the wrong size.

But before you head to the store to return or exchange the gift, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Keep in mind the store you're headed too and it's exchange policies.

At Costco, you don't need a receipt and there's no return limit except on appliances or electronics for which you have 90 days to decide if you want to keep.

At J.C. Penny, it's pretty much the same except on those big-ticket items. They need to be in their original packaging.

Stores like Gamestop are a bit more strict. You must have your receipt and return the item within 30 days unless it's a pre-owned item.Then you only have a week to decide if you want to keep it. Gamestop will, also, only give you store credit or let you exchange your item if the receipt you have is a gift receipt.

If you are thinking about returning a gift, it's suggested that you do not open the box or remove any tags since some stores charge restocking fees.

Another suggestion when heading to the counter to return a gift is always bring your ID. Stores like Victoria's Secret and Best Buy will ask for them since they run ID's to make sure abuse isn't happening and that you're not a serial returner.

